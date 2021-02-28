Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.85. 4,699,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.38. The company has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

