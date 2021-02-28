Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 118,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.85. 4,699,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

