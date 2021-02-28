Matic Network (MATIC) Trading 169% Higher This Week

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.