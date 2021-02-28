Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MXIM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. 1,859,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,053. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

