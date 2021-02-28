McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,353. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

