McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.14. 5,318,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.11 and its 200-day moving average is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

