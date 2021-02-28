McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 380,054 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000. Hercules Capital accounts for about 0.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $117,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.