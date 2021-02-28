McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $141,114.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

