Mchain Price Tops $0.0005 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 73.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Mchain has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $28,147.80 and $55.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005546 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 56,926,950 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.