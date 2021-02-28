Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 1,310 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 40.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 163,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

