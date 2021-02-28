Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 507 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $353.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average of $335.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

