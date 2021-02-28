Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,089.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
