Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,089.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.