Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

