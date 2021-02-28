MCO (MCO) Price Hits $2.77 on Top Exchanges

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. MCO has a total market cap of $43.83 million and $284,785.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00006124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.51 or 0.00760269 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00030255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041586 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

