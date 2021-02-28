Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $4.46 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $339.63 million and $372.74 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00010181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00457021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00073545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00080676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00468047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00205028 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

