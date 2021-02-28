MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Volume Tops $115.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,699.87 and $115.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002102 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

