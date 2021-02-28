Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a growth of 336,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MFST stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medifirst Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

