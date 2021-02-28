Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Short Interest Update

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a growth of 336,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MFST stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medifirst Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Medifirst Solutions Company Profile
