Megacoin Price Hits $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00366034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,431,382 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

