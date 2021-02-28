Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.27 ($4.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Meggitt PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 564.98 ($7.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.11.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

