MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

