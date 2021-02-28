Merculet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $260,441.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $260,441.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.00469757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00075152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00077887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.19 or 0.00481339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00196344 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,301,917,936 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

