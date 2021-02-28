Mercury Price Down 34.7% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $10,325.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

