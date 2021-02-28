Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Hits $916,487.68

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $916,487.68 and approximately $377,024.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00073006 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002474 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 880.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00099963 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

