Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Up 35% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $426,390.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00072122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00100134 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.