Metadium Market Capitalization Achieves $21.99 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $21.99 million and $11.65 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Metadium is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

