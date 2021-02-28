MetaHash (MHC) One Day Volume Tops $162,180.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $33.58 million and $162,180.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 174% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,573,642,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,230,054 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

