Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.25

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $81.90 million and approximately $549.50 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

