Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $648,523.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $648,523.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.48 or 0.03118689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,905,526 coins and its circulating supply is 79,737,623 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.