Metronome (MET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98,204.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $98,204.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00074703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00473482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00199409 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,820,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,486,162 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.