MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:MGP opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,418,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

