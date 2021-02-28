MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.73). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,217,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $39.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

