Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $32,698.92 and $71.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

