Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NEXT Financial Group Inc’s 6th Largest Position

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,289 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

