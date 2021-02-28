Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,168 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.