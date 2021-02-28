Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,369,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 478,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,356,000 after acquiring an additional 184,177 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 189,223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,677,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $817,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

