Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,416,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 889,400 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Microsoft worth $6,098,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

