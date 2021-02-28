Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,518,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Microsoft worth $2,117,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.38 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

