Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Midland States Bancorp worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBI. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

