MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 25.6% Lower This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $156.27 million and $996,026.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $14.59 or 0.00033272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00432994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006050 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.57 or 0.03314131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,708,971 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.