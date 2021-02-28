MINDOL Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.30 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $37.30 million and $315,250.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.00435645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.78 or 0.03268238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

