Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in February

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
About Minera Alamos
