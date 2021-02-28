Mining Core Coin Hits One Day Volume of $12,449.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Mining Core Coin token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $27,283.67 and $12,449.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00461186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00074627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00079541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.09 or 0.00472331 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00198794 BTC.

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

