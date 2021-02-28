MintCoin (MINT) Trading Up 160.7% This Week

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 160.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $11.15 million and $431.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MintCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

