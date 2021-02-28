MintCoin (MINT) Trading Up 83% Over Last 7 Days

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded up 83% against the US dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $436.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

MintCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars.

