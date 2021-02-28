Minter Network (BIP) Achieves Market Cap of $35.23 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $35.23 million and approximately $8,940.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00281316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011692 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,737,773,150 coins and its circulating supply is 3,532,563,583 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

