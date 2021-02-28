MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,894.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $516,018.31 and approximately $1,894.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,340.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.71 or 0.03106828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00360463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.37 or 0.01004254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.09 or 0.00472776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00387197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00239091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00022669 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

