Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.92 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $179.78 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00009946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00478775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00072148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00463451 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00195095 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,127,036 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.