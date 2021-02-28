Mirrored Apple Trading Down 10.3% This Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for about $123.05 or 0.00265083 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $11.54 million and $175,763.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00078370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00194416 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 93,821 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

