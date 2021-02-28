Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $317.38 or 0.00687510 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $179,548.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 37,476 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

