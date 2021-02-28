Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $476,930.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for $16.73 or 0.00035882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $476,930.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00487017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00073370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00078788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00078201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.44 or 0.00470722 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00193680 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 765,332 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.